Zimbabwean officials free to travel to EU

Seventeen men and women directly accused of murder, torture, rape or kidnapping in Zimbabwe have been given the green light to travel to the EU.

The names feature on a list of 81 people and eight companies taken off the EU's Zimbabwe sanctions list on Thursday (28 March) as a reward for the country's "peaceful and credible" constitutional referendum two weeks ago.

The move was announced earlier in the week, but entered into force when the decision and the names of those it covers...