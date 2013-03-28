Ad
Mugabe's men murdered up to 200 people in 2008 (Photo: The Mint Julep)

Zimbabwean officials free to travel to EU

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Seventeen men and women directly accused of murder, torture, rape or kidnapping in Zimbabwe have been given the green light to travel to the EU.

The names feature on a list of 81 people and eight companies taken off the EU's Zimbabwe sanctions list on Thursday (28 March) as a reward for the country's "peaceful and credible" constitutional referendum two weeks ago.

The move was announced earlier in the week, but entered into force when the decision and the names of those it covers...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

