Juncker attacks US on Nato spending

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker has said the US was wrong to push European members of Nato to spend more on their militaries.

"It has been the American message for many, many years. I am very much against letting ourselves be pushed into this," he said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Thursday (16 February), according to the Reuters news agency.

He added that the US idea of security was “too narrow” and that it should also count EU countries’ spending ...