Ad
euobserver
Valletta will welcome the 28 EU leaders on Friday (3 November). (Photo: John Haslam)

EU leaders to discuss migration, in Trump's shadow

Migration
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders will focus on stemming migration to Europe via Libya in their informal meeting in Malta on Friday (3 February), pledging to boost aid and training for the North African countries.

After successfully shutting down the migration route through the Western Balkans last spring, where over one million people arrived to Europe in the last two years, leaders are hoping to do the same on the so-called central Mediterranean route.

EU officials say 90 percent of arrivals to Europ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU head calls Trump a 'threat' to Europe
EU flirts with hypocrisy in criticising Trump's refugee ban
Migration crisis: EU leaders to step up Libya aid
EU unveils €200m Libya migrant project
Valletta will welcome the 28 EU leaders on Friday (3 November). (Photo: John Haslam)

Tags

MigrationEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections