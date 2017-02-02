EU leaders to discuss migration, in Trump's shadow

EU leaders will focus on stemming migration to Europe via Libya in their informal meeting in Malta on Friday (3 February), pledging to boost aid and training for the North African countries.

After successfully shutting down the migration route through the Western Balkans last spring, where over one million people arrived to Europe in the last two years, leaders are hoping to do the same on the so-called central Mediterranean route.

EU officials say 90 percent of arrivals to Europ...