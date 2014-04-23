US to send 600 troops to Baltics, Poland amid Ukraine tensions

The US Tuesday (22 April) announced it is sending hundreds of troops for military exercises to four countries in Eastern Europe to assure them of its commitment to the region's defence amid ongoing tension in Ukraine.
The 600 US troops will be deployed to Poland and the three Baltic countries - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania - and will conduct live ammunition exercises with forces from the four host states.
The US Pentagon said the move was in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.<...
