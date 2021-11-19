Palestine refugees: UNRWA's global responsibility

This week representatives of the global community gathered in Brussels to support the millions of Palestine refugees scattered across the Middle East. The governments of Jordan and Sweden, one host to the largest Palestine refugee community in the region, and the second a staunch advocate of refugee rights, sponsored a conference in support of one of the longest standing refugee communities, whose suffering primarily stems from the absence of a political solution that includes them.
UN...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Philippe Lazzarini is commissioner-general of UNRWAthe UN Relief & Works Agency, responsible for the welfare of Palestine refugees
Philippe Lazzarini is commissioner-general of UNRWAthe UN Relief & Works Agency, responsible for the welfare of Palestine refugees