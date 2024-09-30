Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell chaired Monday's video-talks (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Israel ignoring redoubled EU call for Lebanon ceasefire

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers have repeated calls to halt the new Lebanon war, but Israel seems set to ignore them and the US by forging ahead with a ground invasion.

T...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU: Israel's bombing of Lebanon 'can't be justified' by right of defence
UN agency fears 'status quo' of Gaza hunger, as war looms with Lebanon
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell chaired Monday's video-talks (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections