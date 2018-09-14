Time for EU to stop being bystander in Western Sahara

The Western Sahara conflict is at a turning point.
UN peace talks towards a negotiated settlement are expected as early as November.
With the recent appointment of a new UN secretary general's special envoy, former German president Horst Koehler, and the upcoming renewal of the UN peacekeeping operation (MINURSO) in a conflict that has been frozen for nearly 40 years, there is a rare window of opportunity to change the status quo.
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
