Juncker rules out short Brexit extension without deal

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday (3 April) ruled out another short extension to the Brexit deadline in a speech to MEPs, if the Brexit withdrawal agreement is not adopted by British lawmakers by 12 April.

Juncker said that British MPs - if they want to have another short extension - first need to vote to pass the deal already negotiated between the UK government and the EU.

Juncker's comments come just 24 hours after British prime minister Theresa May ask...