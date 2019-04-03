Juncker rules out short Brexit extension without deal

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday (3 April) ruled out another short extension to the Brexit deadline in a speech to MEPs, if the Brexit withdrawal agreement is not adopted by British lawmakers by 12 April.
Juncker said that British MPs - if they want to have another short extension - first need to vote to pass the deal already negotiated between the UK government and the EU.
Juncker's comments come just 24 hours after British prime minister Theresa May ask...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
