Germany not keen to join France and UK on Syria strike

Germany has indicated it will not take part in any military strike on Syria, as France and the UK signal readiness to join a US-led intervention.

Philipp Missfelder, the foreign affairs spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party, said in the Leipziger Volkszeitung daily on Tuesday (27 August) that: "The [German] army has, through its current international operations, already reached the breaking point."

He added that a Western strike could create a "spiral of escal...