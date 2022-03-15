Luxury goods sanctions seen testing Italian solidarity

There's been an outpouring of solidarity with Ukraine in Italy. Flags of the Eastern European country flutter from balconies.

Bookshop windows display essays on Ukraine, novels by Ukrainian authors, and the books on the misdeeds of the Putin regime by the late Russian journalist (of Ukrainian origin) Anna Politkovskaya.

A baker in Milan, Matteo Cunsolo, offers a specialty "bread for peace" that's coloured blue and yellow, using saffron and a blue flower, Clitoria ternatea.

"