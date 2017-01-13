Ad
Ambassador Gardner says he plans on making TV appearances to defend US and EU relations (Photo: Casa de América)

Trump team asked which EU state is next to exit

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Donald Trump's transitional team phoned officials at the EU institutions asking which member state will follow the UK in leaving the EU.

"There was one question that was asked, basically, what is the next country to leave, which kind of suggests that the place is about to fall apart," Anthony L. Gardner, the outgoing US ambassador to the EU, told reporters in Brussels on Friday (13 January).

In a candid last farewell interview with reporters ahead of his departure on 20 January, t...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

