Trump team asked which EU state is next to exit

Donald Trump's transitional team phoned officials at the EU institutions asking which member state will follow the UK in leaving the EU.
"There was one question that was asked, basically, what is the next country to leave, which kind of suggests that the place is about to fall apart," Anthony L. Gardner, the outgoing US ambassador to the EU, told reporters in Brussels on Friday (13 January).
In a candid last farewell interview with reporters ahead of his departure on 20 January, t...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
