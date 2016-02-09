Is Putin trying to topple Merkel?

If Russian leader Vladimir Putin was trying to use refugees to topple German chancellor Angela Merkel, then Aleppo was a step too far, Norbert Roettgen, the head of the Bundestag’s foreign affairs committee, has told EUobserver.

Merkel’s decision to welcome the huge numbers of people coming from Syria to Germany has drained her popularity over the past year.

She'll have to fight for re-election at the latest in September 2017.

When German pollster Insa-Consulere asked peop...