June vote to concentrate power in Erdogan's office (Photo: Erik de Haan)

Pro-EU rhetoric amid crackdown in Turkey election

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkey still aims to join the EU, its authoritarian leader has said, in an election campaign marred by censorship and judicial attacks on opponents.

"We have absolutely not given up our objective of full membership of the European Union, even if we have not seen the same determination and desire recently from our interlocutors," Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a rally in Istanbul on Sunday (6 May).

The hard man promised to extend military operations against Kurdish g...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU enlargement: Albania advances, Turkey backslides
