Fishing deal with Russia creates headache for Faroe Islands

Far north between Scotland and Greenland, 18 islands with steep cliffs, grassy ridges and very few trees rise above the sea. This is the Faroe Islands.

Some 56,000 people inhabit the islands and their livelihood is more than 90 percent depending on fisheries and aquaculture products.

But the war in Ukraine has soured international relations and even their fish have become a geo-economic instrument that can be used as a weapon against Russia or against the Faroese. But it could als...