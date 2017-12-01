Ad
The town of Belcoo in Northern Ireland is right next to the border with the Republic of Ireland. A hard border would affect residents on both sides (Photo: Caroline Johnston)

Northern Ireland unionists warn May on border deal

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has warned UK prime minister Theresa May not to give too many concessions to the Republic of Ireland on the border with Northern Ireland, or risk losing its support in parliament.

"If there is any hint that, in order to placate Dublin and the EU they're prepared to have Northern Ireland treated differently than the rest of the UK, then they can't rely on our vote," said DUP Sammy Wilson on Thursday (30 November).

"They have to recognise that if ...

