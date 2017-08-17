Ad
Many of the much vaunted ‘Chinese trains’ are largely full when they arrive, but empty when they return. (Photo: DB Schenker)

Crude World

Chinese road to riches or road to ruin?

by Sijbren de Jong, Brussels,

News emerged earlier this week that the EU is looking to more rigorously screen foreign takeovers of European companies.

The move comes amid growing concerns about an influx of Chinese investment into Europe’s manufacturing, energy and infrastructure sectors.

Since 2013, Beijing has been throwing all of its weight behind rolling out its ‘New Silk Road’.

The ‘Belt and Road Initiative’, as its called nowadays, encompasses over $900 billion in planned investments of infrastr...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

