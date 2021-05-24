Who cares about EU sanctions on Crimea anyway?

A gun-toting Greek billionaire, Ivan Savvidi, is making a mockery of EU sanctions on Russia, but no one in Athens or Brussels seems to care, posing the question: Is the EU regime a paper tiger?

The sanctions were imposed in 2014 over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

They banned EU nationals from doing business in Russia-occupied Crimea and blacklisted people who harmed "the territorial integrity" of Ukraine.

But the Savvidi family is involved in Crimea food-supply, according to...