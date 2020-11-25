Ad
BlackRock controls nearly €6 trillion in assets, with over €73bn in fossil fuel companies (Photo: Peg Hunter)

Watchdog slams Commission on BlackRock 'green rules' deal

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Ombudsman has concluded that the European Commission did not adequately assess potential conflict of interests when it granted a contract to the US investment giant BlackRock to work on environmental rules for banks.

Earlier this year, Emily O'Reilly, the ombudsman, opened an inquiry into how the commission evaluated the firm's bid, following separate complaints by several MEPs and the civil society network Change Finance.

The complaint argued that BlackRock may seek ...

