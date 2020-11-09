Budget and Brexit near finishing line This WEEK

A new round of budget talks will kick off this week on Monday (9 November) - with increasing pressure on MEPs and member states amid the second wave of corona infections in Europe to strike a deal on the €1.8 trillion long-term EU budget and coronavirus recovery package.

Adding to the pressure, in separate talks, MEPs and the German EU presidency (representing the member states) last week reached a deal on the key political issue of linking the EU budget to