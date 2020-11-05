Biden on edge of victory, as EU fears post-election 'chaos'

The pro-European candidate, Joe Biden, is on the cusp of victory in US elections, with Germany leading attacks on president Donald Trump's "awful" claims of fraud.

Biden moved to needing just six more Electoral College votes to win after taking the swing state of Michigan, in a result called shorty before midnight Brussels-time on Wednesday (4 November).

Biden also had a slim lead in Nevada (worth the six votes he needs), but state authorities said they would not announce their ...