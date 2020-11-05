Ad
euobserver
Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden to win, if he takes Nevada on Thursday (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Biden on edge of victory, as EU fears post-election 'chaos'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The pro-European candidate, Joe Biden, is on the cusp of victory in US elections, with Germany leading attacks on president Donald Trump's "awful" claims of fraud.

Biden moved to needing just six more Electoral College votes to win after taking the swing state of Michigan, in a result called shorty before midnight Brussels-time on Wednesday (4 November).

Biden also had a slim lead in Nevada (worth the six votes he needs), but state authorities said they would not announce their ...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

