Defiant Belarus protestors demand Lukashenko step down

Tens of thousands of protesters in Belarus took to the streets on Sunday (23 August) in Minsk demanding longtime president Alexander Lukashenko to step down and defying warnings from the military.

It was the biggest demonstration since a disputed election on 9 August, as protestors chanted for him to leave power and gathered near the president's residence, before dispersing peacefully.

Lukashenko denounced the demonstrators as "rats" and was seen in state media wearing body armo...