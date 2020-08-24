Ad
euobserver
Unofficial estimates put the number of protestors in Minsk at 200,000 (Photo: Amnesty International)

Defiant Belarus protestors demand Lukashenko step down

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Tens of thousands of protesters in Belarus took to the streets on Sunday (23 August) in Minsk demanding longtime president Alexander Lukashenko to step down and defying warnings from the military.

It was the biggest demonstration since a disputed election on 9 August, as protestors chanted for him to leave power and gathered near the president's residence, before dispersing peacefully.

Lukashenko denounced the demonstrators as "rats" and was seen in state media wearing body armo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Will Belarusian dictator hold on to power?
EU leaders reject Belarus election result, urge dialogue
EU leaders urge Putin to push for Belarus dialogue
Merkel and Macron offer Belarus mediation, help for Navalny
Unofficial estimates put the number of protestors in Minsk at 200,000 (Photo: Amnesty International)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections