Dutch-Polish 'content factory' to counter Russian propaganda

The Netherlands and Poland are to launch a Russian-language news agency in order to counter Russian propaganda.

Bert Koenders, the Dutch foreign minister, told press in Brussels on Monday (20 July) the project will “give the tools and the capacities for Russian language [media] and Russian social media to work on the basis of objective information … with the exchange of different viewpoints”.

Grzegorz Schetyna, his Polish counterpart, said it will be “something which doesn’t use...