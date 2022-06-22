Ad
Kaliningrad city centre - news of Lithuania's ban on Russian metals transit sparked panic buying in shops (Photo: Christoph)

Russia escalates Lithuania threats ahead of EU summit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats have urged "calm" amid escalating Russian rhetoric against Nato-member Lithuania, which sparked talk of "World War 3" on social media.

"I have asked the Russian side to keep calm and not escalate [the situation] verbally or action-wise," the EU ambassador to Russia, Markus Ederer, said Tuesday (21 June) in Moscow, according to Russian news agency Tass.

He spoke after being summoned by the Russian foreign ministry, which complained about what Moscow is calling a bloc...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

