EU diplomats to extend Russia sanctions next week

The EU is planning to extend Russia economic sanctions without much political ado at an ambassadors’ meeting next week.

The Dutch EU presidency has pencilled in the item on the agenda of an ambassadors’ meeting at the EU Council in Brussels on Tuesday (21 June).

If all EU states’ diplomats agree, the extension, for another six months, will be formalised with no further political debate by EU countries’ ministers meeting in the General Affairs Council on Friday, three days later....