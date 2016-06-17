Ad
Juncker (l) held private talks with Putin on Thursday (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU diplomats to extend Russia sanctions next week

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is planning to extend Russia economic sanctions without much political ado at an ambassadors’ meeting next week.

The Dutch EU presidency has pencilled in the item on the agenda of an ambassadors’ meeting at the EU Council in Brussels on Tuesday (21 June).

If all EU states’ diplomats agree, the extension, for another six months, will be formalised with no further political debate by EU countries’ ministers meeting in the General Affairs Council on Friday, three days later....

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

