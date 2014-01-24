Russia repeats criticism of EU attitude on gay rights

The Russian foreign ministry has hit back at EU criticism on gay rights in Russia ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Brussels and the Winter Olympics in Sochi.
Konstantin Dolgov, an official tasked with reporting on human rights, spent Wednesday and Thursday (23 January) in the EU capital promoting his annual study on civil liberties in Europe.
He met with MEPs on the human rights committee on Wednesday and held a press conference at Russia’s EU embassy the following d...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
