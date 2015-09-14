Migration and Middle East top EU agenda at UN

The migrant crisis and the Middle East Peace Process will top the EU's agenda when world leaders meet in New York for the UN general assembly.

The event begins on 28 September and lasts one week.

This year's edition will start with a speech by Pope Francis, on 25 September, likely urging European countries to show compassion to refugees.

It will see Palestine, a UN "observer state", hang its flag on the UN building for the first time in history.

It will see Russian ...