Ad
euobserver
Pope Francis is expected to urge more compassion for refugees (Photo: European Parliament)

Migration and Middle East top EU agenda at UN

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The migrant crisis and the Middle East Peace Process will top the EU's agenda when world leaders meet in New York for the UN general assembly.

The event begins on 28 September and lasts one week.

This year's edition will start with a speech by Pope Francis, on 25 September, likely urging European countries to show compassion to refugees.

It will see Palestine, a UN "observer state", hang its flag on the UN building for the first time in history.

It will see Russian ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU code on Israel settler exports expected by December
Italy lets in Russian singer, despite EU blacklist
Juncker: Migrant quotas must be 'compulsory'
Pope Francis is expected to urge more compassion for refugees (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections