Could Putin's troops 'be in Warsaw in two days'?

“If I wanted, in two days I could have Russian troops not only in Kiev, but also in Riga, Vilnius, Tallinn, Warsaw, and Bucharest”, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said, according to a report in Germany’s Suddeutsche Zeitung on 18 September.
He reportedly said it to Ukraine’s Petro Poroshenko, who then told EU officials.
Other media asked Brussels, Kiev, and Moscow if Putin really made the threat, but they declined to confirm or deny.
EUobserver asked three Russian analysts ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
