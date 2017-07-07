Trump visit falls short of Polish expectations

"America loves Poland," said US president Donald Trump during his first visit to Warsaw on Thursday (6 July). But behind the warm gestures of friendship displayed on both sides, little concrete action has been provided.

Expectations were very high as the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) government proclaimed Trump's visit as a diplomatic success.

The PiS government was expecting to get support from the US president for the so-called Three Seas initiative – a Polish-led scheme tha...