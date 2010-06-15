Ad
euobserver
Frattni: 'they will have to continue co-operating with the Hague Tribunal and to refrain from politicising the Kosovo issue' (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Serbia takes small step towards EU integration

EU & the World
by Zeljko Pantelic and Augustin Palokaj,

EU foreign ministers have decided to submit the Stabilisation and Association Agreement (SAA) with Serbia to member states' parliaments for ratification. But, at their monthly meeting, they postponed another important step Serbia had been hoping for: Belgrade's membership application was still kept on hold and was not yet forwarded to the European Commission for its official assessment, the so called "avis," WAZ.EUobserver reports.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

