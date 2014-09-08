Russia's abduction of Estonian officer 'very disturbing'

Russia’s abduction of an Estonian officer poses questions on Nato’s Article V, the Baltic state’s former intelligence chief has said.

The incident, which took place on Friday (5 September), escalated over the weekend.

Estonia says the Russian intelligence service, the FSB, seized its man, Eston Kohver, at gunpoint at 7am near the Luhamaa checkpoint on the Estonian side of the border while he was investigating arms smugglers.

The FSB says he was on the Russian side.