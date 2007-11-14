Ad
euobserver
The two Italian MEPs say they saw evidence of CIA planes landing and taking off from Ukraine (Photo: Council of Europe)

EU investigator targets Ukraine in fresh CIA allegations

EU & the World
by Lucia Kubosova, STRASBOURG,

The European Parliament's appointee to investigate the alleged cases of illegal CIA prisons in Europe and extraordinary rendition flights over EU territory has called for a follow-up inquiry, suggesting he has fresh evidence that Ukraine was linked to the operations.

There is "strong and very specific evidence that a military base in Ukraine was made available for the CIA," Italian socialist MEP Claudio Fava told journalists on Wednesday (14 November).

Along with his fellow Italia...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
The two Italian MEPs say they saw evidence of CIA planes landing and taking off from Ukraine (Photo: Council of Europe)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections