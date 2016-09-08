Ad
euobserver
Fighting continues in east Ukraine, as EU debate heats up on Russia sanctions (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

EU extends Russia blacklist by six months

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU ambassadors on Wednesday (7 September) decided to extend the life of a blacklist that designates top Russian officials on grounds of “actions against Ukraine's territorial integrity”.

The list, which expires on 15 September, is to stay in place until 15 March next year, with EU capitals to ratify the decision by written procedure in the next few days.

“It is expected that no change will be made to the list of persons and entities under restrictive measures”, an EU Council off...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

