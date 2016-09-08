EU extends Russia blacklist by six months

EU ambassadors on Wednesday (7 September) decided to extend the life of a blacklist that designates top Russian officials on grounds of “actions against Ukraine's territorial integrity”.

The list, which expires on 15 September, is to stay in place until 15 March next year, with EU capitals to ratify the decision by written procedure in the next few days.

“It is expected that no change will be made to the list of persons and entities under restrictive measures”, an EU Council off...