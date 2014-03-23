Ad
Nato tried to partner with Russia, but Moscow is behaving like an adversary (Photo: German Marshall Fund)

Nato general warns about Moldova, Baltics

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Nato’s top general, Philip Breedlove, has warned that Russia has amassed enough troops on the eastern Ukrainian border for a new invasion and said Nato will mobilise troops to defend the Baltics if need be.

"The force that is now at the Ukrainian border - to the east - is very, very sizeable and very, very ready. You cannot defend against that if you are not there to defend against it. So I think we need to think about our allies, the positioning of our forces in the alliance and the re...

