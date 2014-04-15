Ad
euobserver
Ashton is to urge Lavrov to pull back Russian troops (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU to expand Russia blacklist

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries are to expand their Russia and Ukraine blacklists and to send a small team of security experts to Kiev.

The decision, by foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday (14 April), came after pro-Russian separatists seized local government buildings, erected barricades and beat up pro-Ukranian activists in nine cities in east and south Ukraine in recent days.

US and EU diplomats had previously said the heavily-armed separatists are Russian forces in disguise.\n \nBut the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russia military spending on the up, as US and EU cut costs
Ashton is to urge Lavrov to pull back Russian troops (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections