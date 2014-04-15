EU to expand Russia blacklist

EU countries are to expand their Russia and Ukraine blacklists and to send a small team of security experts to Kiev.
The decision, by foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday (14 April), came after pro-Russian separatists seized local government buildings, erected barricades and beat up pro-Ukranian activists in nine cities in east and south Ukraine in recent days.
US and EU diplomats had previously said the heavily-armed separatists are Russian forces in disguise.\n \nBut the ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
