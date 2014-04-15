EU to expand Russia blacklist

EU countries are to expand their Russia and Ukraine blacklists and to send a small team of security experts to Kiev.

The decision, by foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday (14 April), came after pro-Russian separatists seized local government buildings, erected barricades and beat up pro-Ukranian activists in nine cities in east and south Ukraine in recent days.

US and EU diplomats had previously said the heavily-armed separatists are Russian forces in disguise.



But the ...