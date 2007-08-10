Last round talks on Kosovo question

Belgrade and Pristina are entering a final round of diplomacy on the fate of Serbia's breakaway province today, but prospects of a breakthrough are bleak, as Serbia has ruled out "Kosovo's independence in any form".

On Friday (10 August), the so-called international troika – consisting of a representative from the US, Russia and the EU – will travel to the Balkans to launch last resort negotiations aimed at reaching a deal between the two disputed sides.

"We...are offering Belgr...