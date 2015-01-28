Corruption is greatest threat to Ukraine sovereignty

When Aleksandr Lapko received his drafting notice from the Ukrainian defence ministry, he was faced with a dilemma: either spend $2000 of his own money (the equivalent of 10 average monthly wages in the military) to buy the military equipment needed to serve, or pay a $2000 bribe to be declared medically unfit for service.

He chose the first option and is now working with the Nato liaison office in Ukraine.

This story, published by Transparency International, captures in a nutshe...