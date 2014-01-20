Sweden opens EU debate on Ukraine sanctions

Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt has broken the EU’s silence on potential sanctions on Ukraine.
Going into an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Monday (20 January), he told press: “I wouldn’t exclude it … We’ll have to see what happens.”
Half-way through the talks, he tweeted: “EU must start looking at effective instruments against corrupt actors manoeuvering also in the dark corners of the politics of Ukraine.”
He told press after the meeting: “I think we shou...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
