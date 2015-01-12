Ad
euobserver
The national library in Riga, where EU presidency events are being held (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Belarus may start talks on visa-free EU travel

EU & the World
EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Riga,

Belarus may get the first step towards a visa-free regime with the EU if it releases political prisoners in time for an Eastern Partnership summit in May, senior officials from the Latvian EU presidency have said.

Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics last week said there are some "new openings" with Belarus and that there is a prospect of starting talks on a visa-free regime with the EU.

It would be a breakthrough in EU-Belarus relations, which remain all-but frozen under the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

EU should open all doors to Belarus
Ales Bialiatski: Two years of silence in Belarus penal colony
The national library in Riga, where EU presidency events are being held (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections