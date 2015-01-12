Belarus may start talks on visa-free EU travel

Belarus may get the first step towards a visa-free regime with the EU if it releases political prisoners in time for an Eastern Partnership summit in May, senior officials from the Latvian EU presidency have said.

Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevics last week said there are some "new openings" with Belarus and that there is a prospect of starting talks on a visa-free regime with the EU.

It would be a breakthrough in EU-Belarus relations, which remain all-but frozen under the...