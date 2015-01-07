Ad
euobserver
Malmstrom pledged greater transparency in trade talks with the US (Photo: European Commission)

EU commission sheds light on US trade pact documents

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU on Wednesday (7 January) announced it would be making some of its proposals for a free trade agreement with the US open to the public.

“For the first time ever the commission is publishing specific legal proposals while we are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement,” EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told reporters in Brussels.

A number of EU negotiating documents on the transatlantic trade and investment partnership (TTIP) pact are now available on a commission

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

TTIP by end of 2015, EU leaders pledge
Malmstrom pledged greater transparency in trade talks with the US (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections