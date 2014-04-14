Ad
euobserver
Russia is beefing up its military (Photo: Peer.Gynt)

Russia military spending on the up, as US and EU cut costs

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Russia spends more on arms compared to its GDP than the US and European countries, according to fresh figures released Monday (14 April) by Sipri, a military spending research group.

The US remains the world's top military spender in gross terms (€460bn), but its spending decreased by over 7 percent compared to the previous year, mainly because of the withdrawal from Iraq and Afghanistan.

Also in proportional terms, US military spending represents only 3.8 percent of its GDP, whil...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

France and Germany should stop arms sales to Russia
Russia is beefing up its military (Photo: Peer.Gynt)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections