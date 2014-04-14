Russia military spending on the up, as US and EU cut costs

Russia spends more on arms compared to its GDP than the US and European countries, according to fresh figures released Monday (14 April) by Sipri, a military spending research group.

The US remains the world's top military spender in gross terms (€460bn), but its spending decreased by over 7 percent compared to the previous year, mainly because of the withdrawal from Iraq and Afghanistan.

Also in proportional terms, US military spending represents only 3.8 percent of its GDP, whil...