Italy PM chooses women MEP candidates to combat 'grey' list

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has selected five women to front the campaign of his Democratic Party (PD) for May's European Parliament elections, with an 11th-hour reshuffling of candidates' lists that caused a few frictions among his underlings.

Renzi picked four national PD lawmakers – Alessia Mosca, Alessandra Moretti, Simona Bonafè and Pina Picierno – as well as justice ministry official Caterina Chinnici, whose father Rocco, a judge, was slain by the Sicilian mafia in 1983, t...