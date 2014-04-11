Ad
Security will be high when Merkel visits PM Samaras in Athens (Photo: European People's Party)

Merkel in Athens after bond sale success

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting Athens on Friday (11 April) in a show of support for the Greek government after its successful return to the bond markets and a first budgetary surplus in 11 years.

It is Merkel's second visit to Greece since the country had to undergo harsh austerity measures in return for two EU-IMF bailouts, totalling €240bn.

Security will be tight. During her first visit in 2012, protesters portrayed her wearing a Nazi uniform reflecting the widespr...

Security will be high when Merkel visits PM Samaras in Athens (Photo: European People's Party)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

