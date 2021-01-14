Ad
"The sheer number of executions set the Trump administration apart as an outlier in the use of capital punishment," said the Death Penalty Information Center

EU condemns US execution of Lisa Montgomery

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU has spoken out against the execution of the only woman on death row in the United States.

The death marks a flurry of executions under the final weeks and days of embattled US president, Donald Trump.

On Wednesday (13 January), the European Commission said it "deeply regrets" the execution of 52-year old Lisa Montgomery.

Her lawyers said she was mentally ill. But their defence failed to convince the US Supreme Court to keep her alive.

Montgomery received a letha...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

