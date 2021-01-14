EU condemns US execution of Lisa Montgomery

The EU has spoken out against the execution of the only woman on death row in the United States.

The death marks a flurry of executions under the final weeks and days of embattled US president, Donald Trump.

On Wednesday (13 January), the European Commission said it "deeply regrets" the execution of 52-year old Lisa Montgomery.

Her lawyers said she was mentally ill. But their defence failed to convince the US Supreme Court to keep her alive.

Montgomery received a letha...