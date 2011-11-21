Ad
Photo taken during anti-Mubarak protest in February - the weekend's violence is the worst since Mubarak fell (Photo: Al Jazeera English)

Egypt: more violence despite EU appeals

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Security forces launched fresh attacks on protesters in Cairo on Monday (21 November) despite appeals for calm on "all sides" by EU ministers.

The police fired tear gas and broke up a field hospital in Tahrir Square early on Monday under a barrage of paving stones from the mostly young demonstrators outside the interior ministry building, according to newswire reports and tweets from the scene.

An EU diplomatic source based in Cairo told EUobserver the rest of the city feels sub...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

