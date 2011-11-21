Egypt: more violence despite EU appeals

Security forces launched fresh attacks on protesters in Cairo on Monday (21 November) despite appeals for calm on "all sides" by EU ministers.

The police fired tear gas and broke up a field hospital in Tahrir Square early on Monday under a barrage of paving stones from the mostly young demonstrators outside the interior ministry building, according to newswire reports and tweets from the scene.

An EU diplomatic source based in Cairo told EUobserver the rest of the city feels sub...