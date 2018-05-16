Ad
euobserver
Tehran. Oil represents over 88 percent of Iran import to the EU (Photo: peyman abkhezr)

Analysis

EU has no 'magic bullet' against US Iran sanctions

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

How to keep the nuclear deal with Iran alive, and protect European economic interests in the country? The double challenge posed by Donald Trump's decision to leave the agreement last week will be on the menu of the EU leaders' dinner in Sofia on Wednesday evening (16 May).

"We know it is a difficult task, but we are determined to do that," EU diplomacy chief Federica Mogherini said on Tuesday after a meeting with the foreign ministe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyAnalysis

Related articles

EU piles last-minute pressure on US over Iran nuclear deal
EU and US clash on Iran: an ex-spy's view
EU circles the wagons around Iran deal
Tehran. Oil represents over 88 percent of Iran import to the EU (Photo: peyman abkhezr)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections