Ad
euobserver
War damage in Donetsk (Photo: Reporteros Tercerainformacion)

EU blacklists 13 Ukrainians over Russia war

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have blacklisted 13 Ukrainian “separatists” and five entities, amid uncertainty on what to do if the conflict escalates.

Ambassadors agreed the list in what one EU source described as “quick” and “easy” talks in Brussels on Thursday (27 November).

The visa ban and asset freeze enter into force on Saturday, when the bloc publishes the names in its Official Journal...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ukraine warns EU of 'full-scale' Russian attack
EU countries keen to rebuild Russia relations
Nato warns of Russian military build-up, amid EU peace talks
War damage in Donetsk (Photo: Reporteros Tercerainformacion)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections