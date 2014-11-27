EU blacklists 13 Ukrainians over Russia war

EU countries have blacklisted 13 Ukrainian “separatists” and five entities, amid uncertainty on what to do if the conflict escalates.
Ambassadors agreed the list in what one EU source described as “quick” and “easy” talks in Brussels on Thursday (27 November).
The visa ban and asset freeze enter into force on Saturday, when the bloc publishes the names in its Official Journal...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
