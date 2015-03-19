Ad
euobserver
EU leaders on Thursday hold minute's silence for victims of the Tunisia attack (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU to keep Russia sanctions until next year

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders have decided to maintain economic sanctions on Russia until the end of the year.

They said in a joint statement on Thursday (19 March) in Brussels the “restrictive measures against the Russian Federation … should be clearly linked to the complete implementation of the Minsk agreements, bearing in mind that this is only foreseen by 31 December 2015”.

The Minsk accords, negotiated by France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine last month, envisage 13 measures over the next nine ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Two options on Russia sanctions at EU summit
Spain: Russia sanctions 'beneficial for no one'
US hardens position on Russia sanctions
EU leaders on Thursday hold minute's silence for victims of the Tunisia attack (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections