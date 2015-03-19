EU to keep Russia sanctions until next year

EU leaders have decided to maintain economic sanctions on Russia until the end of the year.

They said in a joint statement on Thursday (19 March) in Brussels the “restrictive measures against the Russian Federation … should be clearly linked to the complete implementation of the Minsk agreements, bearing in mind that this is only foreseen by 31 December 2015”.

The Minsk accords, negotiated by France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine last month, envisage 13 measures over the next nine ...