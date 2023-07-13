EU pressing China to pledge Taiwan peace

The EU and US are urging Beijing to pledge to non-aggression in the South China Sea, amid heightened tension on Taiwan.

The Western push comes in a grand declaration on maritime security to be signed in Indonesia on Friday (14 July) by 27 foreign ministers from around the world.

The "regional forum" is seeing EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell and US secretary of state Antony Blinken mingle in Jakarta with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lav...