Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Jakarta (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU pressing China to pledge Taiwan peace

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU and US are urging Beijing to pledge to non-aggression in the South China Sea, amid heightened tension on Taiwan.

The Western push comes in a grand declaration on maritime security to be signed in Indonesia on Friday (14 July) by 27 foreign ministers from around the world.

The "regional forum" is seeing EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell and US secretary of state Antony Blinken mingle in Jakarta with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lav...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU defends PR 'disaster' of China summit
EU's one-off chance to influence Laos taking over ASEAN chair
EU's China stance 'here to stay' despite Taiwan tensions
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Jakarta (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections