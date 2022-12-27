EU spends €387k on a metaverse, throws low-attendance gala

A "metaverse gala" event organised for the European Commission in November attracted only a handful of confused ballon-like avatars.

The gala was a part of €387,000 metaverse project, financed by the European Commission's foreign aid department, to get young people interested in the EU through a so-called Global Gateway campaign.

But that interest is difficult to gauge when few show up to an online party that Berlin-based tech firm, Journee, which had been subcontracted to design ...