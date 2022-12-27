Ad
euobserver
The avatars pictured, aside from the two in the foreground, are automated and do not have any human overlords (Photo: EUobserver)

EU spends €387k on a metaverse, throws low-attendance gala

EU & the World
Digital
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A "metaverse gala" event organised for the European Commission in November attracted only a handful of confused ballon-like avatars.

The gala was a part of €387,000 metaverse project, financed by the European Commission's foreign aid department, to get young people interested in the EU through a so-called Global Gateway campaign.

But that interest is difficult to gauge when few show up to an online party that Berlin-based tech firm, Journee, which had been subcontracted to design ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldDigital

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

MEP accused of 'disrespecting' female moderator
War, Peace and the Green Economy
The EU's 'global gateway' - an answer to China, or a dead-end?
The avatars pictured, aside from the two in the foreground, are automated and do not have any human overlords (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the WorldDigital

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections