EU spends €387k on a metaverse, throws low-attendance gala

A "metaverse gala" event organised for the European Commission in November attracted only a handful of confused ballon-like avatars.
The gala was a part of €387,000 metaverse project, financed by the European Commission's foreign aid department, to get young people interested in the EU through a so-called Global Gateway campaign.
But that interest is difficult to gauge when few show up to an online party that Berlin-based tech firm, Journee, which had been subcontracted to design ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
