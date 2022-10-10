Ad
euobserver
Liz Truss and Emmanuel Macron in Prage last week. Inch-by-inch Britain is reconnecting with Europe (Photo: 10 Downing Street)

No Tories are now defending Brexit — and Truss is noticing

EU & the World
Opinion
by Denis MacShane, London,

The visit by new UK prime minister Liz Truss to Prague last week to take part in French president Emmanuel Macron's European Political Community launch meeting was very important.

After six years of English rightwing politicians and journalists pitting scorn at France, especially Macron, this was quite a U-turn. Brexit Conservatives have devoted a great deal of energy to attacking Macron and rubbishing France.

This is the long tr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Denis MacShane is the UK's former minister for Europe.

Related articles

EU warns Truss to stick to Brexit deal
Can King Charles III reset the broken Brexit relationship?
Johnson quits, leaving Brexit headaches to successor
EU takes legal action against UK over post-Brexit trade
Liz Truss and Emmanuel Macron in Prage last week. Inch-by-inch Britain is reconnecting with Europe (Photo: 10 Downing Street)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Denis MacShane is the UK's former minister for Europe.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections